IMG_0789 by emile304
286 / 365

IMG_0789

10月10日 The expanse of West Lake ripples and shines in the sunlight. The lotus grew up from the mud to bloom and cover the surface with its broad leaves, protecting the darkness below.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Emile 304

@emile304
78% complete

