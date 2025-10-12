Previous
IMG_2349 by emile304
10月12日 My little friend greeted me this morning, when I woke up. He’s harmless and curious about the world. So as a caretaker of the larger universe, I greeted him and released him into the wild.
Emile 304

@emile304
