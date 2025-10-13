Previous
IMG_2398 by emile304
IMG_2398

10月13日 This year again we have three days of rain, after months of extreme drought. Dreary autumn days accentuate the colorful display of red leaves, slick with moisture.
13th October 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
