IMG_9912 by emile304
298 / 365

IMG_9912

10月22日
置身于松林之中，我们以敬畏之心观察世界。尽管充满艰辛，但这里依然宁静祥和。美丽始终存在，即使我们过于忙碌而无法察觉。
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Emile 304

@emile304
81% complete

