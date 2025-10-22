Sign up
IMG_9912
10月22日
置身于松林之中，我们以敬畏之心观察世界。尽管充满艰辛，但这里依然宁静祥和。美丽始终存在，即使我们过于忙碌而无法察觉。
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
22nd October 2025 12:00pm
