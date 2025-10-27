Previous
IMG_3175 by emile304
IMG_3175

10月27日
家里最棒的成员。爸爸每天都带他去巡视。作为一名训练有素的园艺专家，他会检查所有的树，然后在上面做标记，表明它们已经通过了检查。
Emile 304

@emile304
