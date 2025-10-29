Previous
IMG_3210 by emile304
305 / 365

IMG_3210

10月29日
内心的平静比物质的积累更重要。在这种平静中，创造力与对自然世界的欣赏之间有着更深层次的联系。
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Emile 304

@emile304
83% complete

