IMG_3253 by emile304
306 / 365

IMG_3253

10月30日
黎明时分，寒雾笼罩着这片区域，但加油站却熙熙攘攘，排着长队等待加油。人们不再携带铜钱或纸币；他们的债务都已靠着店主的良好信誉偿还完毕。
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Emile 304

@emile304
83% complete

