IMG_3694
IMG_3694

11月9日. Through my window, I know it’s raining. As the dark clouds gathered, the sunset did not kiss the night. I hear the trees answer the rain’s song. I am filled with thoughts of my home town.
9th November 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
