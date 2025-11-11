Sign up
318 / 365
IMG_3752
11月11日 西湖上空的夕阳被云层遮蔽，微风轻拂树梢。我伫立于此，回忆起我们曾经在湖边嬉戏玩耍的美好时光。一声清脆的鸟鸣打断了我的遐想，我抬头望去，只见远处湖岸上闪烁着橙色的光芒。
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Emile 304
@emile304
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
11th November 2025 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
