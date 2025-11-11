Previous
IMG_3752 by emile304
318 / 365

IMG_3752

11月11日 西湖上空的夕阳被云层遮蔽，微风轻拂树梢。我伫立于此，回忆起我们曾经在湖边嬉戏玩耍的美好时光。一声清脆的鸟鸣打断了我的遐想，我抬头望去，只见远处湖岸上闪烁着橙色的光芒。
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Emile 304

@emile304
