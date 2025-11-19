Previous
IMG_3994 by emile304
IMG_3994

11月19日，一股来自海洋的凉风像无声的巨龙般席卷而来，带来了入冬以来的第一场霜冻。
19th November 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
