Previous
IMG_4346 by emile304
338 / 365

IMG_4346

12月1日. My favorite breakfast: blueberry waffles, banana, yogurt, strawberries.😋
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Emile 304

@emile304
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact