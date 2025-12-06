Previous
IMG_4651 by emile304
343 / 365

IMG_4651

12月6日 Baklava made with walnuts and phyllo dough, dripping with honey.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Emile 304

@emile304
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact