IMG_5969

12月28日 The dog is not burdened with thoughts of the year end shopping rush. It is his greatest joy to walk with his owner, as he enjoys fresh, untrammeled snow and creates his own path.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Emile 304

@emile304
