Previous
365 / 365
IMG_5969
12月28日 The dog is not burdened with thoughts of the year end shopping rush. It is his greatest joy to walk with his owner, as he enjoys fresh, untrammeled snow and creates his own path.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
28th December 2025 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
