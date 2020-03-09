Previous
Next
This is what happens when you miss lunch because you forgot to change the clock by emilyh74
Photo 1165

This is what happens when you miss lunch because you forgot to change the clock

Damn Daylight Savings!!!
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

EmilyH

@emilyh74
319% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise