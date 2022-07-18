Sign up
16 / 365
Flower shadow
I put a fake flower in an empty vase and shone a light on it. For the black and white challenge.
Once again with my phone! It’s just so convenient!
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
0
0
Emma78
@emma78
Year July 2022- July 2023 Hi, I'm Emma from Newcastle UK. I completed this project in 2015-2016 and really enjoyed it. I learned loads about my camera...
16
photos
6
followers
14
following
4% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th July 2022 11:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
bw-73
