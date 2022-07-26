Sign up
24 / 365
Gary’s new bee suit
I bought my husband some vouchers to get a second bee suit. This is special because it is ventilated. It has lots of circles stitched together so the bees can’t get through but air can. He was happy with it.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
0
0
Emma78
@emma78
Year July 2022- July 2023 Hi, I'm Emma from Newcastle UK. I completed this project in 2015-2016 and really enjoyed it. I learned loads about my camera...
