Gary’s new bee suit by emma78
24 / 365

Gary’s new bee suit

I bought my husband some vouchers to get a second bee suit. This is special because it is ventilated. It has lots of circles stitched together so the bees can’t get through but air can. He was happy with it.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Emma78

@emma78
Emma78
