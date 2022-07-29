Previous
A tiny garden gnome by emma78
27 / 365

A tiny garden gnome

This little gnome used to stand in one of my mum’s house plant pots when I was child.
I was walking around her garden and found him face down in the mud!
Emma78

@emma78
Hi, I'm Emma from Newcastle UK. I completed this project in 2015-2016 and really enjoyed it. I learned loads about my camera...
