The view from a motorway service station by emma78
34 / 365

The view from a motorway service station

I drove to my parents and stopped off at services to take a break. I went in a Macdonalds and was amazed by the view. Usually service stations are horrible places.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Emma78

@emma78
Year July 2022- July 2023 Hi, I'm Emma from Newcastle UK. I completed this project in 2015-2016 and really enjoyed it. I learned loads about my camera...
9% complete

Photo Details

