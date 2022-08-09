Previous
Too many apples by emma78
34 / 365

Too many apples

We thinned the apple tree and ended up with a bucket load of apples. We might try to make cider with it, but in the past it hasn’t tasted very nice.
9th August 2022

Emma78

Emma from Newcastle UK.
