Looking for hedgehog’s in my mum’s garden. by emma78
Looking for hedgehog’s in my mum’s garden.

The security light came on, but we couldn’t see anything.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Emma78

@emma78
Year July 2022- July 2023 Hi, I'm Emma from Newcastle UK. I completed this project in 2015-2016 and really enjoyed it. I learned loads about my camera...
