You are never too small to make a difference

This is a terrible picture. HOWEVER, the story behind it is as follows;
I went to a restaurant and they had plastic knives,forks and spoons. So on a napkin, I wrote “To the manager, please do not use single use plastic. The Earth needs your help. Please use wooden utensils in your restaurant. Thanks. And attached it to the utensil holder.
I went back 3 weeks later and he had changed the plastic to wood! I was so pleased! There was some plastic in there but it was probably left overs from bulk order
