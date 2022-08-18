Previous
Candles, courtesy of our honey bees by emma78
Candles, courtesy of our honey bees

It’s a long process to get wax out of the hives. It needs to be heated and filtered a couple of times to clean it. Then it can poured into moulds to make candles. I have just started experimenting with adding colour and I like it!
