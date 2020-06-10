Previous
traveling by emma_000
6 / 365

traveling

we drove from indiana through illinois, missouri, and part of oklahoma before stopping for the night at a cabelas near oklahoma city
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Emma

@emma_000
