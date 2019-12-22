22nd December 2019

I packed yesterday as I knew we would be out most of today. For once the trains worked for us despite the strike and we caught a train into central London and arrived at Green Park at about 12.30. We managed a coffee as we had an hour or so to kill before meeting Karen, Ian and family for dinner treated by Ian at Gordon Ramsey’s Heddon Street Kitchen restaurant just off Regent Street. It was an excellent lunch with a very good tuna tartare to start followed by a beef Sunday roast and then a choice from eh ice-cream bar.



Afterwards we walked to the Palladium to see this years pantomime - Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Julian Clarey was very funny although maybe rather close to the line for younger children and I cannot get the sight of Matt Baker in a pink mankind out of my head - not good. The best parts were the four motorcyclists riding bikes within a metal globe and the magician which I normally do not enjoy but who was actually very good, complete with four white doves.



We even had a Mercedes car to take us home at the end of the evening.

