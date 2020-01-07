7th January 2020

First thing first and we headed over to ‘Richer Sounds’ to buy the new television that Colin chose yesterday as sadly our Samsung has stopped working properly. Although we did not plan t buy a new one, this has a six year guarantee and was less than half price of our original once bought just over five years ago.



Luckily Chris came over in the evening to help Colin put it together and fit it to the existing wall bracket. I was very relieved and it was well worth a meal for Chris in exchange. This is a sad photo of the day as it is the last slice of Hester’s delicious Christmas cake.



Positive: The new television is up and working and I didn’t have to help!

