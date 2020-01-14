14th January 2020

Stage two of the great Spring clean today. On route to Richmond I had to drop by Orleans House to collect unsold Christmas cards. In the event over half of those delivered had sold and a number of calendars which is great news as this is the very first Christmas I have been stock here.



Next it was onto Richmond and it was the same routine as yesterday and I managed it in just an hour today, Colin comes along which is really helpful as he can stay with the car and put the parking cards in so we normally manage not to have to pay for parking! His reward is one of the delicious Eccles cakes at our favourite cafe - I was naughty and had one of the cinnamon buns which always tastes better when heated a little.



We got back just in time as it started to rain heavily and did so for the rest of the day. I finished making up cards for the Twickenham delivery tomorrow. Later in the afternoon we headed over to Esher as we had booked tickets to see the new film ‘1917’ at the Everyman cinema with Chris. We stock up with sweets and did not have to show our tickets as we found our sofas and chairs - so much comfier than traditional cinemas. The film was very good and the long takes impressive. I am not sure if it quite lived up to the hype but I am not sure quite what I was expecting but it was good. We managed to fit in a pizza afterwards at Pizza Express… and the rain continued for the rest of the night.



Positive: Cards sold at Orleans House and a very good film