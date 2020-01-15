15th January 2020

The final stage of the great Spring clean, this time at Twickenham. Unfortunately I forgot my hay fever tablets today and I was sneezing and snuffling half an hour in. However it was a vast improvement by the timeI had finished and I also replaced some faded cars I had noticed some time ago.



This is the view out of the window of the very full skip - good news is that apparently the work will finally be finished in a week or so and the scaffolding and flapping plastic will be removed the following week. I will finally get a good nights sleep.



Positive: The great Spring clean is complete



