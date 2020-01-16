16th January 2020

The day started with a beautiful sunrise but then rained on and off for the rest of the day!



A busy day today although a slow start as we waited in for a replacement tumble dryer delivery in exchange for our ‘dangerous’ Hotpoint dryer. We have had no problem and our dryer is over eight years old but as it is on the recall list we thought it best to replace it with a brand new one which comes with another one year guarantee. We ma aged to get our old one down from the top of the freezer in the garage and although we had been told that the delivery men couldn’t fit the new one as it was not on the floor, he amazingly managed to carry it by himself and kindly put it in place. It seems to work fine but I haven’t tried a big load yet.



After the delivery I headed over to the Landmark Centre to catch up with Francesca and to collect the last of the Christmas card ready for counting and putting into storage. Another good outlet for sales, especially the calendars and I may have some other designs stocked next month as I left my set of card samples for Francesca to browse through.



Final journey for the day to Hampton and Fulwell to deliver a private order of greeting cards (paid for the same day via BACs) and to tackle the problems at Squires. My cards are in the same state they were before Christmas, only eight designs of the twenty on display in a very small space. Luckily I managed to speak with both Managers who assured me that the new racking is arriving tomorrow and after it has been installed I and my fellow suppliers should hopefully have more display space… allegedly.



Positive: We have a new tumble dryer for free and the Squires situation looks positive

