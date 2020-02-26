26th February 2020

I felt quite rubbish today but I needed to help drive and pickup Colin’s friend from Whitton and drive them both to Teddington station before taking the car back home. When I got back I went for a bit of fresh air and dropped cards into Francesca at there Landmark Centre.



Later I picked Colin and Barry up again and then nipped back for my first ever evening of networking organised by a local company - Bright Click at Shambles wine bar. I still felt quite rubbish but I didn’t want to look too ill in case anybody worried that I have the awful virus that seems to be sweeping across the world from China. It was a good evening and my friend Julia came along from The Card Collection and also my neighbour Fiona who is a freelance journalist. We made some good contacts and I met a woman who had a travel company specialising in Soutth America and she may be interested in using some of my images in the future which is good.



This is one of the last pancakes from some left over mix!