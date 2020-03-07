Previous
7th March 2020 by emmadurnford
59 / 365

7th March 2020

It’s that day again! Park Run with a time of 31:14 which is not bad considering I’ve not really done any training at all. Wally was back on his 502 run but I noticed he was wearing a mask to try and protect against this virus which is travelling around the world. Wally is in the age group that seems the be must badly effected and has a number of serious underlying health issues so I hope he keeps safe.

Colin cooked Gressingham duck breast a for dinner and I found some of his delicious orange sauce in the freezer - Mmmm!
