10th March 2020

Colin was playing golf the morning and so had the car. I caught the bus into Richmond and delivered cards to Waterstones. Needless to say there were problems as the box containing my cards that were transferred from Kingston could nit be found and so I could not put some cards out on display. At least I was able to restock some and get my delivery signed for.



Next stop was to collect a mug that I asked the ceramicist Christina Gascoigne (the TV presents Bamber’s wife) has fired to replace one that Hester had broken from the wedding set I gave to her and Brian a few years ago. Christina was not there but I met another lady who is also a photographer but more of events. It was since to chat for a while (before the tide started rising) and I am very pleased with the mug - it is a good colour match and only a slightly different shape. This is the view from Richmond bridge at low tide and on this small patch of mud there were black headed gulls, Egyptian geese, coots, grey herons and mallards to name but a few.



Later in the afternoon when Colin came back, he drove me over to East Twickenham so I could order my mount for my long print for my photo club exhibition. I have planned a panel of original 3 prints but now 4 with one long panorama in the middle. It took some time to work out the suitable print size and I waited until the excellent DSCL had sent them through so I could get the exact measurements. I’ll collect it next week. After the frame shop it was onto Twickenham to deliver the final batch of greeting cards and catch up briefly with Marion.

