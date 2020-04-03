3rd April 2020

We are running low on fresh supplies such as salad things and also needed some fresh milk so I decided to brave M&S today. It is a while since I last went and they really seem to have been working hard to put controls in place to keep both us and the staff safe. It was a bit of a queue which seemed long as we were all keeping a 2 meter distance between ourselves and the person in front and behind but actually moved quite quickly. Supplies are much better now with fresh food and even eggs although I still have quite a few of those from Booths in Settle as I bought two boxes of 12.



Colin has dug out the weather station I gave him about five years ago and decided he will have a go in putting it up on our garage. He was inspired when he saw my Brother-in-Law’s whilst we were up in Yorkshire a couple of weeks ago. We’ve put it together and the received seems to be getting a signal - tomorrows job is to actually attach it to the garage.



In the afternoon as Colin exercised to his 30 minute very loud ‘YouTube’ work-out I cleaned our little bathroom next to the bedroom. OMG - I am ashamed at the amount and thickness of the dust. I cleaned the window and although it’s a small room it took me an hour to clean - it is pretty spotless now.



I used some of my Booths eggs this evening when I made a rather delicious (although I say it myself) bacon and cheese quiche. I made it from scratch, blind baking the pastry first. There was some pastry left over, so in honour of my Dad’s birthday today - he would have been 77 (he passed away when he was just 60 years old) - I made a batch of twelve jam tarts as they were his favourite, with apricot and strawberry jam from Lidl. Happy Birthday Dad x.



A total of 3,605 dead in the UK (up 693).

