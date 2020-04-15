15th April 2020

Day 23 of lock down.



Today I was mostly sorting out my MacBook! I am a little behind in backing up and so I spent some time backing up and clearing out memory. I also prepped up some images from the Lake District and Yorkshire which I haven’t posted yet.



Colin trimmed the front hedge which I was worried about him doing it but he put a couple of cones at either side of the pavement and there was hardly anyone around so it was OK. Somehow Colin broke the broom accidentally by treading on it! This is our lovely Laburnham tree which we worry seems to have signs of rot in the tree trunk but each year breaks into leaf and flower reassuring us it is still alive!



It was pasta bake last night with extra sprinkles of bacon and salad. It was the last episode of Quiz as well which was very good.



12,868 dead in the UK (up 761)

