20th April 2020

Day 28 of lock down - we’ve managed 4 weeks so far and stuck rigidly to the rules!



The post this morning included batteries for my watch that died a few weeks ago - I have been lost without my watch and also a new Timex watch I had ordered which actually has a battery in it so now I have two working watches although this has shown me quite how old and wormy loyal watch is - it must be around 15-20 years old. We also got a new kettle as our old glass one - well only just our 2 years old started smelling really strange- an electrical smell which I traced by the power of sniffing to the bottom element on the kettle. This is the second one of the same make in less than 3 years so I ordered a Russel Hobbs one that score dwell in the Which Guide so lets hope this one lasts longer this time.



In the afternoon I though I’d try some light-pad photography seeing as I am supposed to be talking about it this evening. It is some years since I last used it but I dug out my table I use for craft fares and set it up with my tripod directly above the light pad. I had already had a think about what I wanted to fo which included reshooting the sea glass but grading it by colour and creating a circle and also to photograph a circlet of flowers - I used the Mexican Orange blossom (Choisya) outside our back door. I am pleased with the results and may even have three images to submit to our photo competition this year.



Colin had got up earlier than me this morning and had a short walk first thing. To manage his back problems we broke the rules for the first time ever and he had a second walk with me to Bushy Park. It was not a really long walk as I was presenting in the evening for my photo club bu we managed a walk to the Heron Pond. Sadly the coot that I had photographed on the 18th has disappeared and the nest is empty so I think something must have got to her eggs which is sad. The moorhen and chicks have also disappeared but the area they were hiding out doesn’t look too disturbed so I am hoping that she has relocated with her family to another area on the pond.



It was M&S lasagne this evening as I did not have masses of time before I logged into Zoom. I presented some of my older light pad images and also enjoyed many other methods of photography that friends have been trying at home including freezing things in ice, bubble photography and still life. Another interesting evening.



16,509 dead in the UK (up 449)

