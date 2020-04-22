22nd April 2020

Day 30 of lock down.



I did it. I set my alarm for 5.30am but actually got up at 5.15 due to ‘someone’ snoring! I left the house at 5.35 and it was getting light. There were only 3 people in the High Street and then I did not see anyone at all until I had entered Bushy Park and was close to the Heron Pond. There were a few joggers and photographers but we all kept our distance and I had a nice chat with a guy called Johnny at a safe 5 meter distance. The sunrise was beautiful but not actually that photogenic so I took some bird shots and recorded the dawn chorus.



Once back at about 8.15am I finally had my breakfast and after a shower made a third batch of my Cornish Fairings that Colin now prefers to Borders biscuits!



I continued my amazingly busy day and finally got around to installing my iMacs new 32Gb of RAM. I have been delaying this job for over 3 weeks and prepared well in advance by printing out the instructions and clearing my desk. I was not looking forward to doing this... but it turned out to be really straightforward, in fact it took me longer to clear my desk than it did to install the four 8Gb boards. I re-plugged everything in and switched on and it started working after just a few seconds and the spec now regIsters the 32Gb - I am officially a tech wizard!



After all the positivity I concentrated on cancelling most of our long planned trip to Spain this afternoon. All three AirB&B apartments canceled with lovely messages in return to mine - everyone is well so far. The hotel replied and I am waiting to hear from a final accommodation. The hire car was cancelled - I had been looking forward to driving a Nissan Qashqai - the the full refund is already back in my account. British Airways needs to wait until nearer the time and as usual could be a problem as technically they are still flying to Madrid even if everything is in lock down by the time you arrive.



I rustled up a quick meal of pasta, garlic bread and salad this evening as yet again it is ‘quiz night’ with the family. I think once a week is enough but it seems to have expanded to twice… At least we did reasonably well and we’ve won once so far. We headed out for a late brief walk around the streets of Teddington for a breath of fresh air and for the first time in weeks I have achieved well over 10,000 footsteps - 16,292 to be exact.



