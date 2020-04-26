26th April 2020

Day 34 of lock down.



I popped into M&S today for some supplies as I planned a roast chicken dinner this evening. It was not too bad but there are still a number of customers who totally forget about the 2 meter distancing which is frustrating.



In the afternoon we walked over to Bushy park again (this is our usual routine now) and this time decided to head towards the Water Gardens. These are on the Hampton Hill side of Bushy Park and we have not visited for a long time. They are are not my favourite area but it was interesting to be somewhere different. This is Bushy House which I photographed as we walked by avoiding cyclists and runners on the paths.



My roast dinner was a big success with roasted parsnips and carrots with honey and toasted sesame seeds and extra crispy roast potatoes. The chicken was OK - not the best we have had but it was pepped up with gravy and defrosted home made cranberry sauce. It was the first episode of a new series of Van der Vaulk remembered from my early childhood which was good but I and apparently a number of other people on Twitter were very disappointed that the original music score was not used. It was also the start of series three of ‘Killing Eve’ - series 2 went off the boil a bit so I hope this pure escapism is an improvement - we need the entertainment!



20,732 dead in the UK (up 413) - sadly we’ve now hit the ‘best case’ scenario of ‘only’ 20,000 deaths from Covid19.

