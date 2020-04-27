27th April 2020

Day 35 of lock down.



I have been trying o post back a watch a bought a few weeks ago that did not come with a battery. Every time I go to the Post Office it has a massive queue outside. Colin raised my hopes today as he only noticed the three people outside of the Post Office and not the massive queue snaking down the High Street towards M&S! Two lots of washing done - good.



During the day I downloaded the trial version of Capture One for photo editing and started playing around with it. It is very powerful but also very complicated. This is going to take a while to master but there is a 25% off the rather high cost of the software so I need to make a decision by the 30th of April.



I made lock-down chicken again this evening as I found a bottle of low alcohol cider in the cupboard which worked well. It really is tasty and a good way to make chicken thighs more interesting.



In the evening it was my photo club committee meeting. Oh my goodness, the meeting went on for over 2 hours and we only got half way through the agenda. I have never attended such an inefficient meeting and the minutes afterwards were more a list of comments rather than action points.



21092 dead in the UK (up 360)

