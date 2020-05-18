18th May 2020

Colin’s second day of socially distanced golf at Fulwell after Fridays game seemed to go quite well. I wasted the morning by extending our trip that we were supposed to be going on in less than two weeks to include a further 5 nights at the beginning to explore the Extremadura region of Spain. I have even identified accommodation.
In the evening I cooked tuna steaks (on special from Iceland). The last time I had a tuna steak was last year whilst in Zadar in Croatia and it was honestly the best tuna steak I had had in my entire life. It had the taste and texture of a fine steak and came covered in sesame seeds. These steaks were not quite so impressive but came out quite well, cooked rare on the griddle pan with a little sesame oil.
In the evening it was the second of James’s ‘Photography at Home’ Zoom sessions for my photo club. I did not contribute anything this time but is was fascinating to see what others have been up to over the past month and quite how creative some people are.