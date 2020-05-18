18th May 2020

Day 56 of lock down.



Colin’s second day of socially distanced golf at Fulwell after Fridays game seemed to go quite well. I wasted the morning by extending our trip that we were supposed to be going on in less than two weeks to include a further 5 nights at the beginning to explore the Extremadura region of Spain. I have even identified accommodation.



In the evening I cooked tuna steaks (on special from Iceland). The last time I had a tuna steak was last year whilst in Zadar in Croatia and it was honestly the best tuna steak I had had in my entire life. It had the taste and texture of a fine steak and came covered in sesame seeds. These steaks were not quite so impressive but came out quite well, cooked rare on the griddle pan with a little sesame oil.



In the evening it was the second of James’s ‘Photography at Home’ Zoom sessions for my photo club. I did not contribute anything this time but is was fascinating to see what others have been up to over the past month and quite how creative some people are.



34,796 PHE total dead in the UK (up 160)

