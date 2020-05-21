21st May 2020

Day 59 of lock down.



I have to get myself out of this rut. The days start well and then go down hill I feel so tired mid afternoon from doing pretty much nothing! I have little motivation to do anything although I have got plenty of things to do such as really get to grips with my new photo editing software, sorting books and cleaning.



We have come up with a plant sort the books and to begin decorating… the plan was probably the easy bit… we are gearing up to the actual ‘doing’!



Spaghetti Bolognese for dinner which I cooked earlier in the afternoon so that I would have plenty of time to ‘Clap for the NHS’ at 8.00pm before attending my weekly photo club Zoom meeting.



The ‘Clap for the NHS’ has become rather contentions over the past weeks. At first it was a very positive event but more recently staff have quite understandably said that they’d rather have effective PPE and a pay rise than just a clap. This is especially resonant as a number of those clapping (including politicians) voted Tory and Brexit which basically means a vote against a pay rise and against staff from overseas. We still clapped as we did not vote Tory, voted to remain and believe NHS staff and other carers should be paid reflecting their levels of work and care.



Zoom was good although I was a little disappointed with the speaker. He was rather ‘dry’ and it was more about the magazine than the contents. Still it was nice see my friends, albeit digitally.



36042 PHE total dead in the UK (up 338)

