31st May 2020 by emmadurnford
152 / 365

31st May 2020

Day 69 of lock down.

Another lovely day so I enjoyed it by buying more milk and a Sunday Times at Sainsbury’s before a blazing row about breaking the rules a day early with an extra person (7 rather than 6) and the wiseness of a barbecue rather than a cup of tea. Oh dear.

In the event we tested the car to Warlingham and it wasn’t just the air con creating a frosty atmosphere! It was very nice to see everyone again and the chairs were spread well apart even if we didn’t always observe the 2 meter distancing. This is Maddie who is looking her age but still enjoys lying in the sunshine.

Still a little frosty but I enjoyed watching the penultimate episode of Killing Eve this evening.

38,489 PHE total dead in the UK (up 113)
Emma Durnford

