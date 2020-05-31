31st May 2020

Day 69 of lock down.



Another lovely day so I enjoyed it by buying more milk and a Sunday Times at Sainsbury’s before a blazing row about breaking the rules a day early with an extra person (7 rather than 6) and the wiseness of a barbecue rather than a cup of tea. Oh dear.



In the event we tested the car to Warlingham and it wasn’t just the air con creating a frosty atmosphere! It was very nice to see everyone again and the chairs were spread well apart even if we didn’t always observe the 2 meter distancing. This is Maddie who is looking her age but still enjoys lying in the sunshine.



Still a little frosty but I enjoyed watching the penultimate episode of Killing Eve this evening.



38,489 PHE total dead in the UK (up 113)

