1st June 2020

Day 70 of lock down



It is a bit depressing today as 1 June is the day that we should have been setting off for our adventure touring around Spain! We had taken a long time in planning our itinerary and I found five excellent places to stay in unusual little towns, starting off in Toledo which I I've always wanted to visit. Luckily we have been fully reimbursed for all the cancelled parts of our trip with a voucher for the flight which we can use within the next two years. Obviously we knew some time ago that we wouldn't be travelling today, so over the past few weeks I have ended up adding to our itinerary and increasing our time away from 2 to 3 weeks which we hope we will be able to do at some point next year!



I spent the morning working at pulling together my responses for the journalist. I wanted to use some of my earlier family photographs so to avoid any sudden surprises for families I contacted three of them ask ask permission to use one or two of their photographs. I was really pleased that I received replies from all three people I contacted all agreeing to meet to be able to use their photographs and it was nice to touch base after all of those years.



This afternoon I finally got to see the physio to try and sort out my double numb arms! This is the first time I have had to wear my facemask and realised how hot it is so I have great sympathy for the nursing staff you have to wear them for 12 hour shifts. It was great to see Jules again and she worked hard to loosen up my back although it was quite painful she doesn't seem to think it is anything too serious and I'm seeing her again in two weeks time to see how I am doing.



Pork steaks on the griddle tonight to dinner followed by fresh raspberries.



39,045 PHE total dead in the UK (up 111)



These figures do not stack up as usual - there is a jump of 556 deaths since yesterday BUT the official rise is only 111 so 445 less? Go figure!!

