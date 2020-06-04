4th June 2020

Day 73 of lock down.



Colin was at golf this morning and I needed to deliver some cards and my invoice to Julia at her Molesey branch of the Card Collection now that Teddington branch is closed.



I set off at 10.30 and walked through Bushy Park, then across Hampton Court bridge and took the back roads into East Molesey. It took me just under an hour to walk and once there I had a brief chat with Julia and Roy. However the good news for them is that their shop is very busy at the moment and as it is not a massive shop it was difficult to maintain the social distancing so I decided to leave so they could carry on serving all of the customers. I walked back through Molesey but this time instead of heading back through Bushy Park I turned left and walked alongside Hampton Court Green towards Hampton. I decided I would walk all the way to Fulwell golf club to meet Colin but in the event I was about five minutes away when he telephoned so I met him just past the traffic lights. All in all quite an impressive walk of almost 2 hours and nearly 6 miles.



Later in the afternoon I finally submitted my article to the ‘Teddington Nub’ website and made my selection of possible images to accompany it.



After a hotch-potch dinner of ‘lockdown’ chicken for me and a prork pie and salad for Colin, it was the judging of this years ‘Alternative Open Challenge’ competition at my photo club via Zoom. Overall though were 410 entries over six categories and I'm pleased that I got a highly commended in the nature category with my photograph of a fallow deer and jackdaws collecting fur for their nests.



39,904 PHE total dead in the UK (up 176)

