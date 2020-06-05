Previous
5th June 2020 by emmadurnford
157 / 365

5th June 2020

Day 74 of lock down

Not a very exciting day today - this morning I made an expedition to Sainsburys and this afternoon we spent quite some time investigating renewing our house insurance. By simply inputting the same criteria in as on our renewal as a new quote we managed to reduce our costs by nearly £100. It really is worth taking the time to shop around or even approach the same company for a better price!

There was incredible torrential downpours through out the day accompanied thunder. Todays image is the comparison from when I walked to Sainsbury’s in the morning to the downpour later with afternoon.

An easy dinner of pasta with Chorizo and Mozzarella , pesto and tomatoes.

40,261 PHE total dead in the UK (up 357)
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Emma Durnford

