30th July 2020

Day 127 of semi lock down.



After the last four card counts at the branches of Waterstones and Squires, most of my day was spent pulling the 500 cards ready to make up over the next few days.



Colin contacted the dentist first thing in the morning and after some too-ing and fro-ing he managed to get an appointment for 1.30 in the afternoon. He was there for well over two hours and I was getting worried. It turned out that he'd had the most awful experience with the dentist who accused him of not having any pain and was really rough with him during the treatment. He had a bit of a stand off argument afterwards and I cannot believe how unprofessional the dentist was. We are going to write a letter together - with my excellent input - to them next week as this is unacceptable.



Whilst Colin was suffering at the dentist I finally sold the glassware on the third attempt on Gumtree to a very nice lady who turned up on time and turns out to be a cleaner for a house in Elmfield Road so that was a small bit of good news.



Almost forgot a photo today - this is a very bright moon appearing from behind a tree!



45,999 PHE total dead in the UK (up 38)

