3rd August 2020

Day 131 of semi lock down.



Today I was mostly delivering cards around the Borough! I sent my email to the Vinery Project this morning and await a response as to whether they are interested in me supporting their charity with sales of another limited editor montage. I do have a few reservations as although the charity does very good work, it is a church based Christian charity and as I am an Atheist this does conflict with me. However I am thinking of the support that they offer to people who need it - I’ll wait for a response!



In then afternoon we headed off to Squires where I was finally able to deliver cards, the last time I did this was actually October! This delay was compounded by the lock down but was primarily down to Squires inefficiency and a lack of racking and has lost me a lot of sales over the months. It felt good to finally stock up the line which have been totally sold out for months. To celebrate, this is the entrance to Squires with PPE green cones in place!



Then it was onwards to Richmond. Colin dropped me off and went off to park the car. Yet again, since the change in management I have a few problems here and indeed have had an outstanding invoice since March. On the plus side, during this visit my transferred stock from Kingston was finally located and I was able to put more out on display. I handed in a red invoice and the new invoice so I have fingers crossed that this might finally be resolved. Finally on to Twickenham branch. Each time I visit a store I have to don my mask and sanitise on entry, I am trying a new approach only wiping the palms of my hands to avoid the chronic irritation that I have had over the past months. It was a pleasure in Twickenham, all cards in place, a large delivery and spinner in position!



Whilst we were driving around we noticed quite a few idiots on the road. People were pulling out without looking, missing parking bays and generally driving as if they were wearing blindfolds. I checked my moon calendar and discovered d it will be a full moon this evening. I remember reading some time ago and again today that a survey of 850,000 accidents was undertaken which proved that significantly more accidents occur during a full moon and most by men! Interesting.



46,210 PHE total dead in the UK (up 9)

