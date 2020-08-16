16th August 2020

Day 144 of semi lock down.



Colin had held off doing a barbecue yesterday because of the weather and we had hoped it would be better today. However most of the afternoon it was incredible torrential rain although it did finally manage to clear by 6pm, so we went ahead and enjoyed barbecued steaks, roasted vegetables and chicken thighs.



During the day as we didn’t want to go out in such atrocious weather, we planned a fictional trip to Portugal. For a long time Coin has been interested in the Alentejo district of Portugal and so with a little research we came up with a number of places that can be visited within a circular trip from Lisbon. This is rather an academic exercise as at the moment, travel is still not recommended to Portugal because of the levels of Covid 19 there but if it does reopen soon which we hope it does, I am in the process of identifying accommodation and flights so we can be ready to risk a trip abroad. I estimate it will be for a bout 11-12 days. Fingers crossed we might get away this year.



41,369 PHE total dead in the UK (up 11)



