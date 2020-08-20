20th August 2020

Day 148 of semi lock down



I’ve started on the Twickenham montage. With Colin as my driver (it helps not having to find places to park) we set off and the riverside was my first port of call. Needless the say the bright sun as promised on the forecast was intermittent with cloud but I managed to get a few ‘in the bag’ . I finished up at York House, weather was right, sun was in the right direction but I had not accounted for a child’s birthday party with bright blue balloons in front of the building. I’ll have to revisit another day now! Final shots of the day were to locate the blue plaque for Walter de la Mare - tick.



We headed back for coffee and lunch and then out again in the afternoon. I had totally misjudged the light on the crocket club which is clearly a morning shot and also the Twickenham Fine Ales logo which is also a morning shot - the roads are incredible tight round this area so I will walk next time to save out minor heart attacks squeezing the car down impossibly narrow lanes. We finally drove to the ETNA building which as I suspected, will in fact be almost bang on mid day shot to keep the shadows to an absolute minimum.



Latest travel news is that Portugal is now effectively open to the UK as we no longer need to quarantine on return. This is great news although we won’t rush to book our trip until we know all is safe. Not so good for Malta and Croatia which now require quarantining unless travellers can get back by 4.00am this Saturday.



Figures not available.

