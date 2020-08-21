21st August 2020

Day 149 of semi lock down.



I wrapped my penultimate print to be delivered thus afternoon. I also did some hopeful work on our idea for a short trip to Portugal and EasyJet have some good timed and priced flights from Gatwick. Trouble is though, the Covid19 rates are still high and Portugal is considered as on an ‘Amber list’ with regards to potentially going back onto the quarantine list.



I started work on the images I managed to get yesterday morning and I am pleased they are sorting to come together.



Later in the afternoon Colin drove me to drop off my print and then onto Twickenham to capture those shots which are best in the afternoon light. Here’s the three after I’ve worked on them. I was hoping for a high tide as I wanted to get the classic view of the Riverside sign reflected in the high tide. I was in luck although as we are receiving the tail end of Storm Ellen, the water was not still enough to provide a clear reflection. I was still pleased and despite a large cloud, with a little patience, there were a few seconds of bright sun on the Eel Pie Island footbridge and rowing club. Excellent - another three shots in the bag!



These are the ducks and geese floating over what should be the road at high tide.

