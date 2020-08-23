23rd August 2020

Day 151 of semi lock down.



Not a riveting day today but I did cut Colin’s hair with the Wahl clippers for the 6th time since we originally went into lock down. Despite his hairdresser now being back at work he is (allegedly) rather cautious about visiting him for Covid19 reasons… or it could be because he is saving £20 a time! I have definitely perfected this now and although I probably cannot cut any other persons hair, I did a pretty good job and unlike the first two times, there are no bald patches.



I had an email reply as well from Hammerton Ferry and the owner is more than happy to accommodate me sometime next week - looking like Wednesday as we are heading into another bad storm on Tuesday.



Later in the day I did a lode of washing including the bedding and finalised our accommodation choices for our fictitious trip to the Alentejo district of Portugal. We are hoping to be able to visit for just over a week in October but unfortunately the Covid19 rates for Portugal are creeping up again and despite it just having been added to the ‘safe to travel’ list, I fear it will be taken off again in the near future.



This quick grab shot is of two remains walnuts on our tree. Despite groaning under the weight of walnuts a month ago, the squirrels have ben working overtime and have stripped virtually the lot.



41,429 PHE total dead in the UK (up 6)



