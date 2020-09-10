10th September 2020

Day 169 of semi lock down.



Day two of my return to the Couch to 5 Km in Bushy park this morning. It feels good to be getting back to training but my knees are already taking the toll. It was nice not to be aching during the weeks of lock down!



My Twickenham prints arrived almost exactly 24 hours since I ordered them online and they look good - great timing. Just as I was about to start sorting out lunch. I received a phone call from Thames Water in response to the letter I sent a few weeks ago. Our water bill is £100-200 more than many of our neighbours and they are not a on a meter either. This does not seem fair. However after a phone call of 40 minutes - I think he was lonely as working from home - I understand that the situation is all down to rateable values of properties (although I do not agree with it). It seems we can save literally hundreds of pounds by having a water meter installed. I have put one on order but with he Covid 9 issues, it could be quite some time before it is installed.



In the afternoon I was contacted by a chap I know who works for the RNLI in Teddington and asked if I could take some photos of him and another crew member tomorrow. I like supporting the RNLI so we agreed on midday for a few head shots. Colin and I are also looking wistfully as a possible short trip to Italy touring around the Puglia region. I think it could be another pipe dream, as travelling anywhere is getting more and more risky with chances of quarantine going up. Still it is nice to dream and we now have three trips all planned out even down to selecting the accommodation. And one more actually booked that is Operation Hush Hush…!

